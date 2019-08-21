Charges refiled against STAYUMBL driver in Durham incident with school bus

The video above is from a previous story.
The district attorney's office confirmed that Diana Mems faces the same charges as before -- reckless driving, improper passing and impeding traffic.
They're related to an incident back in April involving a school bus.
In that case a Durham school bus driver filmed Mems. The bus driver said Mems swerved into the same lane and started hitting her brakes. The bus and Mems did not crash, but the video received a lot of attention online--much of it from people who have encountered similar roadway behavior from a car with the license plate STAYUMBL.
The charges were dropped because the district attorney was unable to get in contact with a witness. After the witness updated their contact information, the DA was able to refile.
Mems is due in court on Sept. 17.
She has been involved in 31 wrecks in Durham since 2000. According to Durham Police Department, she was not at fault in most of those crashes.
Mems still faces criminal charges in Wake County.
Wake County District Attorney's Office previously called Mems a "hazard on the road."
North Carolina Department of Insurance is looking into whether Mems committed insurance fraud while driving with her STAYUMBL license plate.