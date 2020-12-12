Arts & Entertainment

Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID-19 at 86

DALLAS, Texas -- Charley Pride, the trailblazing country musician with dozens of hits and 70 million records sold, died Saturday from complications from COVID-19. He was 86.

The baseball-player-turned-singer, who launched his musical career in the mid-1960s, has been called country's first Black superstar.

In November he was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement award at the 54th Annual Country Music Awards. Pride's 2020 CMA performance, where he sang "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin,' was his last.

His other hits included" "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone," "Burgers and Fries," "Mountain of Love," "You're So Good When You're Bad," "Why Baby Why" and "Someone Loves You Honey."

Pride had three Grammy Awards, dozens of No. 1 hits and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. The Smithsonian in Washington acquired memorabilia from Pride, including a pair of boots and one of his guitars, for the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

