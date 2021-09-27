Last week's homicides in Cumberland County still under investigation

On Sept. 19, Fayetteville police said Nicoda Melvin was shot in the head on Southern Avenue.
Three days later, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man walked into a home on Charlie Drive and opened fire, shooting four male victims, three of them were related to Melvin.
Deputies said Maurice and Marquez Melvin, Nicoda's brothers were shot; Maurice was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Marquez and his cousin, Konye Melvin, 16, were both found dead.
Another person was also shot but is expected to be ok, deputies said.
Deputies told ABC11 drugs were found in the home on Charlie Drive but investigators are still working to find a motive for the shooting.
Fayetteville Police are asking anyone with information on the Charlie Drive shooting to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office as an onslaught of tips is slowing down their detective still working on the Southern Avenue shooting.