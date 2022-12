2 injured, 1 in custody after shooting at NC mall, police

Police in North Carolina say two people are injured and one person is in custody after a shooting at a mall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people were injured and one person was in custody after a shooting at a North Carolina mall on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Northlake Mall, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted. Officers took one person into custody and two people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

There was no active threat at the mall, police said.