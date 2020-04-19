GOP senators call on NC governor to reopen Charlotte Motor Speedway

Five Republican state senators are asking North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to allow audienceless NASCAR races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
WSOC reports Senators Kathy Harrington (R-Gaston), Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus), Todd Johnson (R-Union), Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell) and Carl Ford (R-Rowan) are leading the proposal to reopen the Coca-Cola 600 over Memorial Day weekend.
On Sunday, the senators argued that the race at Charlotte would require the governor to amend his executive order.
"People are going stir-crazy with very few live sports underway, and allowing NASCAR racing in Charlotte would be a good first step toward returning to some semblance of normalcy," Johnson said.
