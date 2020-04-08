weather

Storms move out of central NC Wednesday night, showers return Thursday morning

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cluster of thunderstorms rolled through central North Carolina Wednesday night, prompting many counties to go under a Severe Thunderstorm warning.

Another round of brief showers and gusts are expected to come through tomorrow morning starting around 6 or 7 a.m. The gusts should be out of our area by 9 or 10 a.m.

Be sure to stay weather aware Thursday morning.

VIEW: CENTRAL NC FIRST ALERT DOPPLER RADAR

Over the last two days, our viewing area has been under a Marginal, or Category 1 of 5, risk for severe storms. Wednesday, it increased to a Category 2 (Slight) risk.

RELATED | The local weather forecast

Stay tuned...
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncweather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Sunny but Chilly Tomorrow
NC Mother's Day temps could be coldest since 1997
Slight risk for severe weather south of Triangle tonight
Heavy rain causes power outages, downed trees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News