Child killed when 80+ shots fired at Charlotte home, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young child was shot and killed inside their Charlotte home late Tuesday night when people in several cars opened fire on the house.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Richard Rozzelle Drive in northwest Charlotte just south of Mountain Island Lake.
More than 80 bullets were fired at the house.
At least one of those bullets hit the child, who police said was younger than 5 years old. The child was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
"As you can imagine, this is an extremely challenging time, not only for the friends and family involved, but (also) for the neighbors and the officers who are currently working this case," CMPD Major Ryan Butler said to Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC. "I can't emphasize enough the gravity of this situation and I know that we have, unfortunately, spoken several times over the last week."
Investigators said the hail of gunfire did hit multiple homes in the area, although the child appears to be the only person who was hit in the attack.
"This is a situation where we have a very young, innocent child who has been taken from the community due to the actions of some individuals who clearly have demonstrated complete disregard for the welfare of their fellow human being," Butler said. "This is so far short of what we as a community here in Charlotte are capable of."
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no suspect or vehicle descriptions have been released.
