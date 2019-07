Charlotte woman dies following skydiving accident in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. -- A woman died in a skydiving accident Sunday afternoon at Skydive Carolina Parachute Center in Chester County, South Carolina, WSOC reported. Authorities say a woman from Charlotte was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon following the accident.Officials responded to a "hard landing" call just before 3 p.m., and when they got there, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene.The woman, who was reported to be an experienced skydiver, was jumping with a group when it happened.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.