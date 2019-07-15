CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. -- A woman died in a skydiving accident Sunday afternoon at Skydive Carolina Parachute Center in Chester County, South Carolina, WSOC reported.
Authorities say a woman from Charlotte was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon following the accident.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Officials responded to a "hard landing" call just before 3 p.m., and when they got there, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
The woman, who was reported to be an experienced skydiver, was jumping with a group when it happened.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Charlotte woman dies following skydiving accident in South Carolina
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News