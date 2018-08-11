CHARLOTTESVILLE DEMONSTRATIONS

Charlottesville: One year later

EMBED </>More Videos

Charlottesville: One year later

Activists rally against hate on Charlottesville anniversary

Police are blocking off streets and mobilizing hundreds of officers for the anniversary of a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

State and local authorities framed this weekend's heightened security as a necessary precaution, but some community activists are concerned the measures could be a counterproductive overreaction.

An independent investigation of last year's rally violence found the chaos stemmed from a passive response by law enforcement and poor preparation and coordination between state and city police.

University of Virginia professor Lisa Woolfork says she doesn't know anyone who feels safer because of the increased police presence. Woolfork is also a Black Lives Matter Charlottesville organizer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
charlottesville demonstrationsviolenceprotestwhite supremacistsu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CHARLOTTESVILLE DEMONSTRATIONS
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Obama to America: Keep changing the world in 2018
NC man gives eerie tour of Vegas shooter's hotel room
What is the 'alt-right'? Definitions of extremist language
More charlottesville demonstrations
Top Stories
Plane stolen by 'suicidal' employee crashes near Seattle
Troopers searching for car that hit 12-year-old riding bike in Johnston County
Investigation underway after body found in Rocky Mount
Raleigh police seek vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Speedway gas station
Frustration, hope for parents after contentious WCPSS nursing change
RDU Airport construction could affect your trip
I-Team: Big changes ahead for NC residents buying insurance on HealthCare.gov
Show More
'Who runs basketball?' Coach K disappointed in NCAA rules rollout
Durham wants your vote for new 'I Voted' sticker
Wake Forest assistant coach placed on leave; punch death ruled homicide
Tuscan Blu: Get a taste of Tuscany in downtown Raleigh
Tonbo Ramen: Get the unique flavors of Japan in downtown Raleigh
More News