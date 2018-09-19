Chatham County dealing with high water levels from Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Chatham County is still suffering from high water levels after Hurricane Florence.

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Chatham County is still suffering from high water levels after Hurricane Florence.

The flooding from the storm has left roads impassable and unfortunately, several feet of water in homes.
Related Topics:
hurricane florencedisaster reliefhurricanefloodingNCChatham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence flooding updates: Trump says 'we're with you all the way'
Prosecutors call Watts autopsy reports 'critical evidence,' ask for block
NC road closures latest: Scores of roads, highways closed in the Sandhills
Save the Children keeps shelter kids busy, parents sane
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
NC pork and poultry farms take tremendous blow from Florence
National Guard ready to assist with Hurricane Relief
NC Zoo back open after shutting down for Hurricane Florence
Show More
Man drowns in trailer near Cape Fear River despite flood warning
Cape Fear River crests higher than Hurricane Matthew
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Fewer than 200,000 remain without power as crews work to restore service
More News