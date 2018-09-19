Chatham County dealing with high water levels from Florence

Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Chatham County is still suffering from high water levels after Hurricane Florence.
WTVD
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 07:16PM
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Chatham County is still suffering from high water levels after Hurricane Florence.
The flooding from the storm has
left roads impassable
and unfortunately, several feet of water in homes.
hurricane florence
disaster relief
hurricane
flooding
NC
Chatham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
