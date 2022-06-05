shooting

Chattanooga shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured; some hit by cars fleeing gunfire, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

3 killed, 14 injured in shooting, crashes near TN nightclub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said.

Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle, Murphy said. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile. Several remained in critical condition, she said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:42 a.m. on McCallie Avenue near a nightclub and found multiple victims upon arrival. She said officers immediately began rendering aid and securing the scene.

RELATED: 3 dead, 11 injured after shooting at popular night spot in Philadelphia

There were multiple shooters and Murphy asked anyone in the community with information about the shooting to come forward. She said police believe it was an isolated incident and authorities don't believe there's an ongoing public safety threat.

Murphy said it would be a complex investigation going forward.

"We're trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place," she said.

The shooting comes the weekend after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseedeadly shootingfatal shootingfatal crashmass shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Suspect ID'd after judge in Wisconsin killed
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Sanford woman
Sanderson High School placed on lockdown due to nearby shooting
Triangle medical facilities react to Tulsa shooting
TOP STORIES
Contractor under investigation again for unfinished work
Tropical Storm Alex forms 350 miles off NC coast
Raleigh teen hopes to ease lifeguard shortage
Hundreds wear orange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day
Economic issues top the public's agenda: POLL
Suspect ID'd after judge in Wisconsin killed
Biden, first lady temporarily moved from Del. beach house: Officials
Show More
Blue Origin launches first Mexican born woman into space
Up to 100 homes without A/C in Fort Bragg community
Officials at airport seize cocaine stashed in wheelchair
Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
Volunteers pack thousands of meals in Raleigh for Ukrainian refugees
More TOP STORIES News