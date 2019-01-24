Check 'yer porches! There's a 'porch pirate' on the loose in Garner

Do you know who this person is? Garner Police believe this person is responsible for recent package thefts from 2 front porches; one on Timber Drive on 1/17 and one on Brockton Ridge Dr. on 1/21. Please contact GPD if you know who this person is. pic.twitter.com/qBSM41kqNZ — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) January 23, 2019

Garner police are in need of the public's help in tracking down a porch pirate.The department tweeted a couple pictures of the man they believe is responsible for stealing packages off porches.The first theft happened on Jan. 17 on Timber Drive. The other happened on Brockton Ridge Drive on Jan. 21.Police did not comment on what items were stolen from the two front porches.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Garner Police Department.