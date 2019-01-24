Check 'yer porches! There's a 'porch pirate' on the loose in Garner

Garner police are in need of the public's help in tracking down a porch pirate. (Credit: Garner police)

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Garner police are in need of the public's help in tracking down a porch pirate.

The department tweeted a couple pictures of the man they believe is responsible for stealing packages off porches.



The first theft happened on Jan. 17 on Timber Drive. The other happened on Brockton Ridge Drive on Jan. 21.

Police did not comment on what items were stolen from the two front porches.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Garner Police Department.
