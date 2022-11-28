NC woman charged with death of 4-year-old to make first court appearance

Chelsea Crompton, who is the girlfriend of four-year-old Hazel Lidey's father, is being charged with murder.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman charged with the death of a four-year-old girl is set to make her first court appearance.

Hazel Lidey was with her father and his girlfriend last Thursday, when deputies were called to their home in Catawba County, according to court documents.

The initial call was for a possible drug overdose, but documents say EMS found Hazel suffering from trauma-related injuries with bruising over much of her body.

Officials say more than a dozen investigators have been assigned to the case.