Cheri Beasley not in Durham while VP Harris makes a stop

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person noticeably absent from Thursday's event with Vice President Kamala Harris in Durham was Cheri Beasley.

Beasley is the Democratic nominee for Senate. She would become North Carolina's first Black senator if she defeats Representative Ted Budd in the November election.

Both are vying to replace retiring Senator Richard Burr.

"I don't think it's intentional to be completely staying away from Vice President Harris," said David McLennan, professor of political science at Meredith College.

He said one could argue she might be staying away because of the Biden administration's so-so approval ratings but he doesn't see it that way.

"Cheri Beasley is a North Carolinian and is campaigning as 'I'm representing North Carolina. I'm not a creature of the Senate yet,'" McLennan said.

"While the Vice President is in North Carolina for an official White House visit, Cheri is focused on her campaign to give North Carolinians a Senator in Washington who will work for them," spokesperson for Beasley said.

Vice President Harris wrapped up her day in Durham at a private fundraiser. She talked to a small group of donors about the midterm elections.

To the small group of 30, she stressed the importance of winning a Senate seat in North Carolina. Earlier in the day, she visited the Durham Center for Senior Life where she touted the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for seniors.

"I don't believe she's keeping them at arm's length I just think she's focusing on her campaign and like I said, it was a White House event," said Hannah Demissie, campaign reporter for ABC News.

Harris' focus is on North Carolina and one of the big races she's watching closely is Budd versus Beasley.

She went to an event last week where Beasley emphasized she was against the Defund the Police movement.

"We also have two months to go before the midterms so there's plenty of time for Biden or Harris or anyone from the administration to come down," Demissie said.