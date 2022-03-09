ukraine

Chernobyl nuclear site knocked off power grid amid Ukraine war; 'No critical impact on safety'

The site has been under control of Russian troops since last week.
EMBED <>More Videos

Air raid sirens in Ukraine capital; Russians pressure cities

LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian authorities say the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, has been knocked off the power grid. Emergency generators are now supplying backup power.

That raised alarm about the plant's ability to keep its nuclear fuel safely cool, though the U.N. nuclear watchdog said it saw "no critical impact on safety" from the power cut.

The Vienna-based U.N. nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that Ukraine had informed it of the loss of electricity and that the development violates a "key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply." But it tweeted that "in this case IAEA sees no critical impact on safety."

The IAEA said that there could be "effective heat removal without need for electrical supply" from spent nuclear fuel at the site.

MORE: US banning Russian oil imports as Biden warns of 'costs' to Americans
EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.



The cause of the damage to the power line serving Chernobyl was not immediately clear, but it comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The site has been under control of Russian troops since last week.

Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenerho said that according to the national nuclear regulator, all Chernobyl facilities are without power and the diesel generators have fuel for 48 hours. Without power the "parameters of nuclear and radiation safety" cannot be controlled, it said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the grid supplying electricity is damaged and called for a cease-fire to allow for repairs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nuclear powerrussiawarpower plantukraineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Sirens in Ukraine's capital as civilians try to flee cities
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
Efforts to support, help Ukraine going strong in Wake County
Brittney Griner's mugshot shown on Russian state television
TOP STORIES
Efforts to support, help Ukraine going strong in Wake County
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
Phase 2, 3, trial for Pfizer COVID pill begins in kids 6-17
Sirens in Ukraine's capital as civilians try to flee cities
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
Some NC breweries raising prices as grain costs, fuel prices soar
Mass transit, travel plans are feeling the heat of higher fuel prices
Show More
Chatham County female farmer takes growing back to her Southern roots
Victim identified as 9-month-old in deadly Cary apartment fire
Cooper touts Port of Wilmington expansion to help ease supply chain
Women-focused co-working space offering childcare opens in Cary
People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors
More TOP STORIES News