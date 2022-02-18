Celebration of life for former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst planned for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst is inviting everybody to celebrate her life at a Charlotte church Friday.
Kryst died by suicide on January 30 in New York City.
She was a track and field star at the University of South Carolina, earned her MBA from Wake Forest University, practiced law in Charlotte and had won Miss NC and Miss USA in 2019.
The celebration of life service will happen at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Elevation Church on Blakeney Professional Drive in Charlotte. The service will also be streamed online.
