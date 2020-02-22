amber alert

Body of missing 6-month-old baby found in east Charlotte cemetery; mother arrested

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a missing 6-month-old baby at the center of an Amber Alert was found dead early Saturday.

WSOC reported officers responded to Sharon Memorial Park just after 4 a.m. and found a deceased infant, who was later identified as 6-month-old Chi-Liam.

Authorities said Chi-Liam and his mother Tamara Brown were reported missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Brown was found overnight Saturday but Chi-Liam was not with her, WSOC reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Brown for robbery and assaulting government employees.

Brown and her baby were last seen noon Friday in uptown Charlotte.

Amber Alert issued for 15-month-old girl missing since December in Tennessee

This is an ongoing investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccharlotteamber alertmissing childrenmother arrestedcharlotte news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
3 Virginia children at the center of Amber Alert found safe
Amber Alert: Durham father, abducted toddler found in MD
2 Fayetteville children found safe in SC after mother accused of kidnapping them
TBI: Remains found belong to 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News