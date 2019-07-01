Chicago man falls to death while rock climbing in North Carolina

MORGANTON, N.C. -- A Chicago man died while rock climbing in North Carolina, according to local authorities.

Austin Howell, 31, was reportedly free climbing in a difficult portion of the Linville Gorge on Shortoff Mountain in Morganton, North Carolina, on Sunday when he apparently fell about 80 feet, officials said. Emergency crews were first contacted at about 11:45 a.m. local time and reached Howell using rappelling equipment at about 1:15 p.m.

Other climbers performed CPR until emergency responders were able to reach Howell, but he died at 1:30 p.m.

Specific details of the accident are unknown at this time, authorities said. The U.S. Forest Service is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomountainsrock climbingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham man charged in Burlington triple murder
Investigation after explosives detected at gate to Fort Bragg
Stay safe outside! Triangle could see near-record heat this week
Man's act of kindness toward boy alone on flight goes viral
Wake sheriff ends seniors 'well-check' program; what happens now?
Texas woman refuses to pay for cake she ate while shopping
Motion filed to dismiss charges against woman for fetal death
Show More
Medical Mishap: woman says epidural is 'stuck' in back
2 teens charged with shooting 17-year-old in Sanford
Rick Springfield cancels, moves Dominican Republic concert
Thunderstorm cause heavy damage, power outages in Raleigh
Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh reopens after water main break
More TOP STORIES News