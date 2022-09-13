Free spicy chicken biscuit available this week at Raleigh area Chick-fil-A's

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Treat yourself to a free spicy chicken biscuit at Chick-fil-A this week.

Guests who use the Chick-fil-A app will receive an offer in the app for a free spicy chicken biscuit. That offer can be redeemed during breakfast hours at restaurants in the Greater Triangle area.

"We value our guests, and this giveaway is just one way to show how much we appreciate them," said David Langston, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Briar Creek Parkway at Lumley Road.

The free biscuits are available through Sept. 16.

