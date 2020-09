The popular restaurant Chick-fil-A is testing a new menu item with a southern twist in the Tar Heel State.It's called the honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich.The company describes the new sandwich as "savory, sweet and a little spicy." The creation combines the classic chicken sandwich with honey, pimento cheese and mild pickled jalapeños.It's available for a limited time at select locations in upstate South Carolina and in the Asheville, North Carolina area.Check the Chick-fil-A app for menu items.