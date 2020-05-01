Chick-fil-A selling take-home Parmesan chicken meal kits during COVID-19 pandemic

If you are tired of cooking at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chick-fil-A is helping you out, starting on Monday.
The fast-food chain will begin selling a new meal kit that you can buy and reheat at home. $15 will get you a chicken parmesan meal for two.
The meal includes two breaded filets, marinara sauce, cheese and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta. It can be delivered or picked up at the drive-thru.
In March, Chick-fil-a announced it would start selling bottles of its signature sauces in stores.
