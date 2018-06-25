Child, 3 adults injured in head-on crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Four people, including a child, were injured during a head-on crash in Raleigh Sunday night.

According to Raleigh police, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunnybrook Road at Woodmeadow Parkway.

Details surrounding the incident are limited; however, officers said two vehicles hit head-on.

All four were taken to WakeMed with injuries. Three, including the child, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the fourth sustained serious injuries.

Police did not release the names of the victims or comment on if charges would be filed.
