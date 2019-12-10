Child, 3 others seriously injured in Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said two drivers and two juveniles have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash at the intersection of Hope Mills Road and Ashton Road.An investigation revealed one car was traveling north on Hope Mills Road while another car turned left onto Hope Mills Road from Ashton Road, resulting in a collision.A driver and two juveniles were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center all with serious injuries, with one of the children having life-threatening injuries.The other driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.All lanes on Hope Mills Road between Ashton Road and Pala Verde Drive are closed.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play