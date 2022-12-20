NC State Troopers find abducted children from Rock Hill, SC in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Abducted children were found by North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) after a 5-year-old girl was reported to have been taken from Rock Hill, SC.

On Monday at 1:13 p.m., highway patrol was notified by the Rock Hill Police Department about a child abduction. Officers received word that the person believed to be responsible for taking the girl could to be traveling through North Carolina possibly heading to Virginia.

The suspect's vehicle was seen on I-85 in Orange County by Trooper Z. D. Gibbs and Trooper S. A. Harvin. The driver was taken into custody and the 5-year-old was safely in the vehicle. A second child, who had been reported missing in May of this year, was also in the vehicle.

The children are now under the care of the Orange County Child Protective Services. The suspect was turned over to the Orange County Sheriff's Office for processing.