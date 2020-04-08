Help make great childhoods happen

abc11 together

By Cristin DeRonja
During this local and worldwide extraordinary experience, I have kept close to my heart and mind the words a sweet child once shared during her forensic interview at our advocacy center, "Please remember me." This poignant request has framed and fueled SAFEchild's contingency plans during this constantly evolving crisis. As the only non-profit abuse prevention agency serving Wake County children and families, we must amplify our advocacy for children's health and well-being especially as children's worlds experience a complete metamorphosis beyond their control.

In honor of SAFEchild's mission of eliminating child abuse by helping adults and children create nurturing environments free from abuse and neglect and in recognition National Child Abuse Prevention Month that occurs each April, SAFEchild's Board of Directors has launched a fundraising campaign to raise critical funds to sustain current programming AND position our staff and programs for the increased demand already occurring as a result of this global emergency.

Summarizing the essential need for this campaign is a quote from a recent USA Today article, "We don't want this health pandemic to become an abuse pandemic." It is well researched how adverse childhood experiences especially related to traumatic abuse and neglect destroy children's promise to reach their short and long-term full potential. Research also tells us that organizations like SAFEchild actively providing prevention services and supports are our best hope for preventing child abuse and neglect. Each year Wake County Child Welfare receives approximately 7,000 reports of abuse and neglect. SAFEchild provides prevention and intervention direct services to 15,000 children and caregivers annually.

It can be YOU who makes great childhoods happen-especially now!

- Financially support SAFEchild's Child Abuse Prevention Campaign

  • $1800 Expansion of SAFEchild's online and in-person parenting classes
  • $1200 Ongoing online and in-person support to moms with postpartum depression or anxiety
  • $600 Mentoring and support to new moms during baby's first year
  • $300 Development of a warmline to expand SAFEchild's support to parents
  • $100 Essential supplies for a newborn: crib, diapers, wipes, books, teething blanket


- Be a protective factor for your neighbors who have children at home by helping them at a safe physical difference by ordering & delivering them a pizza for lunch, loaning games and puzzles for family game night or offering to be a good listener on the phone

- Call SAFEchild at 919-743-6140 or visit the website for information parents can use for support and guidance. The Wake Network of Care provides the latest updates for services for residents in Wake County specific to COVID-19.

To learn how to recognize and report concerns for child abuse and neglect, click here.

Cristin DeRonja is the Executive Director of SAFEchild located in Wake County.
