Child dies after being hit by truck in Holly Springs neighborhood

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child has died at Wake Med in Raleigh after being struck by a truck in a Holly Springs neighborhood on Saturday night.The tragic incident happening along the 200 block of Carolina Town Lane in the Holly Glen neighborhood off of Avent Ferry Road around 6:30 p.m., according to the Town of Holly Springs.The child was taken to the WakeMed in Raleigh where they later died.An ABC11 breaking news crew on scene says the scene is still very active as Holly Springs police investigate.