child killed

Child dies after being hit by truck in Holly Springs neighborhood

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child has died at Wake Med in Raleigh after being struck by a truck in a Holly Springs neighborhood on Saturday night.

The tragic incident happening along the 200 block of Carolina Town Lane in the Holly Glen neighborhood off of Avent Ferry Road around 6:30 p.m., according to the Town of Holly Springs.

The child was taken to the WakeMed in Raleigh where they later died.

An ABC11 breaking news crew on scene says the scene is still very active as Holly Springs police investigate.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holly springschild deathfatal crashchild killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
Bridge to replace road where flash flood swept away children
NJ judge opens up to GMA about son's killing
Uncle of 2-year-old who died from self-inflicted gunshot wound arrested
2nd person charged in connection with shooting death of Cannon Hinnant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Level 1 risk of severe weather for parts of NC on Sunday
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Fmr. Camp Lejeune Marine charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Raleigh church gives away food, provides free COVID-19 tests
LATEST: More than 2,000 new cases in NC for 3rd straight day
3 charged in Rocky Mount Walmart shooting, 1 still sought
Carter, No. 8 UNC run past No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45
Show More
NC State Wolfpack gains a road victory over UVA, 38-21
Duke overcomes turnovers, beats Syracuse 38-24
2 teachers on leave after viral video surfaces: 'Kids are technologically illiterate'
Teen shooting victim walks into WakeMed; police investigating
Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus stimulus offer
More TOP STORIES News