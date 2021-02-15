ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A father is facing charges after a Robeson County wreck on Highway 301 killed his son on Saturday, ABC-affiliate WPDE reports.
The wreck happened along Highway 301 near the Raynham Community.
According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the car ran off the side of the road, hit a tree then landed in a creek. When troopers arrived at the scene, the only thing visible of the vehicle was the rear windshield and trunk.
RELATED: ENTER TEXT HERE
Officials said EMS had to break out a window to remove the child from the car.
Both the child and the father, who was driving the vehicle, were taken to a local hospital where the child later died. The extent of the father's injuries have not been disclosed at this time.
Now, 23-year-old Marlon Christopher Hunt is facing charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle wreck.
Father faces charges after crashing car into Robeson County creek killing son
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News