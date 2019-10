Child dies after fall at Charlotte airport; investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a toddler died following a fall in a stairway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.Police said 3-year-old Jaden Cowart fell near an escalator in the baggage claim area on Wednesday.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. GoFundMe for the child's family hopes to raise money to help with funeral and hospital expenses.