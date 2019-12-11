car crash

Child dies days after Fayetteville crash that left 3 seriously injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said a 7-year-old has died Wednesday after a crash that seriously injured three others Monday night.

An investigation revealed one car was traveling north on Hope Mills Road while another car turned left onto Hope Mills Road from Ashton Road, resulting in a collision.

A driver and two juveniles were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center all with serious injuries, one of whom succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The other driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

