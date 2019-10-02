Child found dead inside home in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a child died in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning.Fayetteville Police Department received a call before 5 a.m. about a death inside a home on Sisal Drive.Officers arrived to find the body of a child. The child's cause of death has not been determined, but homicide investigators are on the scene gathering evidence.Stay with ABC11.com as we work to learn more about what happened.