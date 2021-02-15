fatal crash

Father faces charges after crashing car into Robeson County creek killing son

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A father is facing charges after a Robeson County wreck on Highway 301 killed his son on Saturday, ABC-affiliate WPDE reports.

The wreck happened along Highway 301 near the Raynham Community.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the car ran off the side of the road, hit a tree then landed in a creek. When troopers arrived at the scene, the only thing visible of the vehicle was the rear windshield and trunk.

Officials said EMS had to break out a window to remove the child from the car.

Both the child and the father, who was driving the vehicle, were taken to a local hospital where the child later died. The extent of the father's injuries have not been disclosed at this time.

Now, 23-year-old Marlon Christopher Hunt is facing charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle wreck.
