CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Child pornography found at home of Wake Forest man who threatened schoolchildren

Arthur Vladimir Kochetkov is facing charges of communication threats.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Arthur Vladimir Kochetkov, who's currently facing charges for threatening Wake Forest schoolchildren on Facebook is now being charged with possessing child pornography.

On Sept. 19, Wake Forest police searched Kochetkov's home and found several devices containing images of child pornography.

Wake County officials said there is no evidence that any student from Jones Dairy Elementary School appears in the images or that the images were taken on school property.

Kochetkov, 33, remains at the Wake County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond on charges related to the Facebook threats. He now faces five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in violation of NC General Statute 14-190.17.

His next court appearance is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

He has been ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away from any school and have no contact with anyone under age 18.

The featured video is from a previous story.
