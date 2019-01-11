Child porn leader stabbed to death during prison attack

EMBED </>More Videos

A NY man killed in a Michigan detention center after being sentenced for sexually exploiting children was repeatedly stabbed.

MILAN, Mich. --
A New York man killed in a Michigan detention center after being sentenced for sexually exploiting children was repeatedly stabbed.

The Washtenaw County medical examiner's office said Christian Maire's death last week was a homicide. The Detroit News reports that the autopsy found he was stabbed and struck in the head.

Maire was killed at the Milan detention center, about 50 miles southwest of Detroit. It's on the grounds of the low-security Milan federal prison. Men are housed at the center while awaiting trial, sentencing or a permanent prison assignment.

The government has said Maire was involved in an "altercation."

The 40-year-old was from Binghamton, New York. He was sentenced in December to 40 years in prison for exploiting children. He pleaded guilty to coercing girls to engage in sexual activity on a website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedstabbingcrimeprisonchild pornographyMichigan
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman and baby dead, man injured in Durham shooting, police say
Police radio traffic reveals moments after Raleigh officer was shot
Temperatures in central North Carolina are lower than average
Some Jeep, Dodge diesel owners owed $3,000, NC Attorney General says
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Lost teddy bear gets luxury stay at hotel in Hawaii
GoFundMe created to help Officer Charles Ainsworth after shooting
Bojangles' moves closer to sale
Show More
'She was a rising star': Rookie officer shot, killed in California
Former North Carolina officer who impregnated 14-year-old being sued
Teacher not allowed to leave Guatemala hospital after breaking his neck
Coast Guard shutdown tip sheet suggests holding garage sale
Family sues Lifetime after family portrait used in movie without permission
More News