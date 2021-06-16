rescue

Nevada teenager rescued from chimney after being locked out of home

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen rescued from chimney after being locked out

HENDERSON, Nevada -- A Nevada teenager had to be rescued from a chimney after she was locked outside of her home and decided to follow in Santa's footsteps.

First responders near Las Vegas said the 18-year-old climbed up to the roof and tried to go down the chimney as a last resort.

The Henderson Fire Department said the teen got stuck just above the flue.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue her from the chimney of the single-story house.

The rescue took about 30 minutes and the teen was not injured.

The fire department said their firefighters are trained for confined space rescues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadarescueteenageru.s. & worldfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Vaccinating riparian brush rabbits from deadly disease
3 friends on flamingo raft swept out to sea, rescued by Coast Guard
More than 100 evacuated after ferry runs aground in NYC
VIDEO: TX officers pull man from truck before it explodes
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NCDHHS issues warning about COVID-19 Delta variant
Rape suspect shot in Newton Grove is in fair condition, SBI says
Arrest made in murder of 19-year-old killed near Food Lion in Raleigh
NC court voids ruling that sperm donor must pay child support
CA single father gets new appraisal for $150K more in value
President Biden meets 1-on-1 with Russian President Putin
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals
Show More
WCPSS offers bonuses for new bus drivers as it works to fill positions
Ebony Anglers compete in 2021 Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament
NC to collect $6.5B more in tax revenue than expected
Cary 16-year-old Claire Curzan is living her US Olympic dream
3 sunflower fields open to the public this year in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News