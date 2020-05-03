Coronavirus

Pompeo: China has spread of disease in the past, must be held accountable for coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China has been responsible for the spread of disease in the past and must be held accountable for the coronavirus pandemic that originated in the country.

In comments likely to spark protests from Beijing and elsewhere, Pompeo said "China has a history of infecting the world." He cited poor safety and security at epidemiological laboratories, including in the city of Wuhan where the virus was first reported.

He stressed that he had no reason to believe that the virus was deliberately spread but he ramped up already harsh U.S. criticism of the Chinese for their response to the outbreak.

"Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running substandard laboratories," Pompeo said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" program.

RELATED: China hid dangers of coronavirus, hoarded supplies, according to intelligence report
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News has obtained a U.S. intelligence report that suggests China hid the extent of the coronavirus epidemic from the rest of the world as it hoarded crucial medical supplies.



"These are not the first times that we've had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab. And so, while the intelligence community continues to do its work, they should continue to do that, and verify so that we are certain, I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan."

Pompeo appeared to be referring to previous outbreaks of respiratory viruses, like SARS, which started in China. But his remark may be seen as offensive in China given the history of U.S. discrimination against the Chinese and people of Chinese origin dating to the 19th century.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusabc newschinau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Atlantic Beach mayor: Stay home and don't travel to beach for now
Warren Buffett remains optimistic about future despite COVID-19
LATEST: 11,644 COVID-19 cases in NC; 2 more deaths reported
Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 11,644 COVID-19 cases in NC; 2 more deaths reported
WHO: US experiences deadliest 48 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
Atlantic Beach mayor: Stay home and don't travel to beach for now
21-year-old killed in Wilson shooting
One dead, one injured in shooting investigation on U.S. 70
Intel report: China hid dangers of COVID-19, hoarded supplies
How NASCAR is preparing for return to racing this month
Show More
Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome'
Man arrested trying to quarantine on Disney World island
Church service canceled? Here's a Sunday message
Surprise donation to Wake Forest shoe store leads to lasting legacy
New, dangerous species of hornet found in US
More TOP STORIES News