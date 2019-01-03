CHINA --A serial killer dubbed "China's Jack the Ripper," after the rapes and murders of 11 females, has been executed, China officials reported.
Gao Chengyong, 54, was responsible for the rapes and killings of 10 women and one girl in northwest China between 1988 and 2002.
Gao Chengyong, a serial killer and rapist known as China’s “Jack the Ripper,” was executed on Thursday after the Supreme People's Court approved his death sentence. Gao raped and murdered 11 women in northwest China between 1988 and 2002 and was arrested in 2016. pic.twitter.com/EufudHpkDz— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) January 3, 2019
Chengyong would dress in red and target the females before the attacks, which often ended in the man slitting the victims' throats, CNN reported.
It's also reported that he mutilated the bodies of his victims, including an 8-year-old girl.
Chengyong was arrested in 2016 after his uncle's DNA linked him to the crimes.
According to CNN, his uncle's DNA was taken over a minor offense and turned out to be close enough to the killer's that police suspected he must be related.
Chengyong confessed to the murders and was sentenced to death in 2018.