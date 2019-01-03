China's 'Jack the Ripper' executed after rapes, murders of 10 women, 1 girl

A serial killer dubbed "China's Jack the Ripper" after the rapes and murders of 11 females has been executed, China officials report.

A serial killer dubbed "China's Jack the Ripper," after the rapes and murders of 11 females, has been executed, China officials reported.

Gao Chengyong, 54, was responsible for the rapes and killings of 10 women and one girl in northwest China between 1988 and 2002.



Chengyong would dress in red and target the females before the attacks, which often ended in the man slitting the victims' throats, CNN reported.

It's also reported that he mutilated the bodies of his victims, including an 8-year-old girl.

Chengyong was arrested in 2016 after his uncle's DNA linked him to the crimes.

According to CNN, his uncle's DNA was taken over a minor offense and turned out to be close enough to the killer's that police suspected he must be related.

Chengyong confessed to the murders and was sentenced to death in 2018.
