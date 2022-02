LANSDALE, Pa. -- Bergin's Chocolate has been making handmade treats for 87 years in an unassuming shop in Lansdale, Pa.Co-Owners Mike Snyder and Joseph Bergin are cousins and their grandfather was the original chocolatier.Everything is handmade, using the same equipment that was used back in 1935. The buttercreams are the most popular chocolate. They say the reason for the shops longevity is the fact the candies are quality.