chris harrison

Chris Harrison will not host 'The Bachelorette' next season

Chris Harrison will not be back to host the next season of 'The Bachelorette,' according to Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment.

The media companies released a joint statement late Friday night regarding the announcement.

"Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of 'The Bachelorette.' We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within 'The Bachelor' franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

The announcement comes after the television personality stepped aside from his role as host of "The Bachelor" franchise last month after defending a frontrunner on the current season of the show who had come under scrutiny for photos that surfaced from her past on social media.

In a statement posted to Instagram at the time, Harrison said he was "deeply remorseful" and apologized to "the Black community, to the BIPOC community."

In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentthe bachelorettebachelorthe bachelorchris harrisonbachelorette
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRIS HARRISON
'Bachelor' Matt picks his final 2 after Fantasy Suite dates
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
'The Women Tell All' features mean girl apologies, closure with Matt
Emmanuel Acho to host 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd's local family details what $27M settlement means to them
No. 15 Florida State holds off North Carolina 69-66 in ACCs
NC officer flashing apparent white supremacy symbol under investigation
8 months since positive test, 'long-hauler' describes daily struggle
NC providers say Biden's goal for May vaccine sign-ups is within reach
Jennifer King: From Reidsville, NC, to NFL's 1st Black full-time female coach
Restrictions easing, but will concerts, festivals take place?
Show More
Woman urges others to advocate for selves after months-long COVID battle
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split
3 decades later, how the HIV/AIDS epidemic and COVID pandemic compare
Waste management workers find man dead off Fayetteville roadway
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
More TOP STORIES News