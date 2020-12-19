RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man died when he struck a median on I-440 near Glenwood Avenue late Friday night.
In a wreck report, Raleigh police said Christopher Oakley was traveling east on I-440 when he ran off the road and struck a guardrail just before 11:30 p.m.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
The car then swerved left across all four lanes of traffic and struck the concrete median barrier. The car crossed all four lanes a second time and came to rest on the right side of the road out of the travel lanes.
Oakley was killed in the crash.
Raleigh man killed in I-440 crash near Six Forks Road
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News