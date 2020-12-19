fatal crash

Raleigh man killed in I-440 crash near Six Forks Road

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man died when he struck a median on I-440 near Glenwood Avenue late Friday night.

In a wreck report, Raleigh police said Christopher Oakley was traveling east on I-440 when he ran off the road and struck a guardrail just before 11:30 p.m.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

The car then swerved left across all four lanes of traffic and struck the concrete median barrier. The car crossed all four lanes a second time and came to rest on the right side of the road out of the travel lanes.

Oakley was killed in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyncfatal crashraleigh newscrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Biden marks anniversary of deaths of first wife, daughter
Raleigh man dies in single-car crash after hitting bridge rail
VA driver dies after crashing into tree near Raleigh I-40 off-ramp
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: BB&T Towers in Wilson demolished
2 injured in east Raleigh shooting, police say
FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID vaccine
Congress averts shutdown as fight continues over stimulus package
Forecast: Dry Saturday with rain developing tomorrow
LATEST: NC expects to get 175k doses of Moderna vaccine next week
Holiday rush for COVID-19 testing as state urges people to stay home
Show More
COVID-19 outbreak sweeps Highway Patrol training class
Salvation Army Sandhills delivers gifts to 1,100 children, seniors
UNC suspends 3 fraternities following 'large-scale' drug bust
Raleigh restaurant reopens 7-months after closing due to the pandemic
Thanksgiving travelers contributed to rising COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News