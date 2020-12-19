Raleigh man killed in I-440 crash near Six Forks Road

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man died when he struck a median on I-440 near Glenwood Avenue late Friday night.In a wreck report, Raleigh police said Christopher Oakley was traveling east on I-440 when he ran off the road and struck a guardrail just before 11:30 p.m.The car then swerved left across all four lanes of traffic and struck the concrete median barrier. The car crossed all four lanes a second time and came to rest on the right side of the road out of the travel lanes.Oakley was killed in the crash.