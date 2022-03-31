In 1st remarks since Oscars slap, Chris Rock says he's 'still kind of processing what happened'

BOSTON -- Comedian Chris Rock is performing in public Wednesday for the first time since Oscar-winning actor Will Smith slapped him for a joke about Smith's wife during the Academy Awards show.The nighttime performance in Boston comes just three days after the shocking incident that stunned the crowd at the 94th Academy Awards and those watching at home.In Boston, hundreds of people stood in line to get into The Wilbur Theatre. Ticket prices for Rock's shows skyrocketed after the slap. Attendees were prohibited from bringing phones or other recording devices to their seats.According to ABC News, Rock reportedly took the stage after a quick show from his opening act. When Rock appeared on stage, everyone stood on their feet and greeted him with cheers and applause."What's up Boston?" said Rock in his first public appearance since the slap. "How was your weekend?"The crowd would not stop cheering for Rock, according to ABC News. The comedian reportedly became visibly emotional, wiping tears from his face.At one point, members of the crowd began chanting "[Expletive] Will Smith," though Rock did not address the chants directly.When the crowd finally calmed down, Rock reportedly told the crowd he had an entire show prepared before "what happened" and that he will address the incident eventually. He said the material he prepared was done in advance and joked that he didn't have time to change it."I'm still kind of processing what happened," said Rock according to audio from the show obtained by Variety. "So ... at some point, I'll talk about [the slap.]"During Wednesday's show, an altercation involving an attendee occurred, though it did not appear to be related to the Oscars incident. The attendee reportedly had an issue with some of Rock's jokes, calling them "racist," a source told ABC News. The attendee was escorted out of the venue by security.During Sunday's ceremony, the longtime comedian had made a joke at the awards show about Jada Pinkett Smith's buzzed haircut. Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about her diagnosis of alopecia, which can cause baldness."Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," Rock said while presenting an award, comparing Pinkett Smith to Demi Moore's "G.I. Jane" character, who had a buzz cut in the 1997 film.Smith promptly stood up from his seat at the front of the venue and took to the stage, slapping Rock across the face before sitting back down and yelling at Rock to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. Within an hour, Smith won best actor, receiving a standing ovation.During his five-minute acceptance speech, Smith talked about defending his family and apologized to the academy.A day later, Smith issued an apology to the comedian, to the academy and to viewers at home, saying he was "out of line" and that his actions are "not indicative of the man I want to be."The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Smith striking Rock. Its board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations of the group's standards of conduct.The academy said it had asked Smith to leave Sunday's Oscar ceremony after hitting Rock, but he refused to do so.The Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday it was aware of what happened but was not pursuing an investigation because the person involved declined to file a police report.Pinkett Smith responded Tuesday with a graphic on Instagram that read: "This is a season of healing and I'm here for it." She offered no further comment.This was not the first time that Rock had made a joke at Pinkett Smith's expense.When he hosted the 2016 Oscars, some people boycotted the ceremony over the #OscarsSoWhite group of nominees, including the Smiths. Said Rock then: "Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited."Wanda Sykes, who co-hosted the Oscars with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, said she felt physically ill after Smith slapped Rock. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres scheduled to air April 7, Sykes also said letting Smith stay and accept his award should not have happened.Several stars rushed to counsel and calm Smith after he returned to his seat, including Denzel Washington, Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry.The drama overshadowed some historical wins at an Oscars. The deaf family drama "CODA" became the first film with a largely deaf cast to win best picture. For the first time, a streaming service, Apple TV+, took Hollywood's top honor, signaling a profound shift in Hollywood and in moviegoing. Wins for Ariana DeBose of "West Side Story,"Troy Kotsur of "CODA" and Jane Campion, director of "The Power of the Dog," all had made history.