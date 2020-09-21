Panthers' McCaffrey to miss multiple weeks with ankle sprain

Coach Rhule on CMC "he has a high ankle sprain..

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For the first time since joining the Carolina Panthers in 2017, Christian McCaffrey will miss at least one regular-season game.The All-Pro running back is expected to miss "multiple weeks" with a high right ankle sprain he sustained in Carolina's 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.The league's highest-paid running back isn't mincing words about the injury."It sucks, to be 100-percent transparent," McCaffrey said. "Anytime you get injured it's a horrible thing. You play football to play, not to sit out."Panthers coach Matt Rhule said on a conference call Monday: "I hate it for him. No one wants to be out there more than Christian does. But everything happens for a reason. I'm sure he is rehabbing right now."High ankle sprains are generally considered a 4- to 6-week injury, but Rhule said he had no timeline for McCaffrey's return.McCaffrey suffered the injury just before scoring his second touchdown in the losing effort. Now, the Panthers and Rhule will have to try and dig out of an 0-2 hole without their best player.The Panthers will turn to Mike Davis as their starting running back next week. It's possible the team could sign Reggie Bonnafon - McCaffrey's primary backup last season - from the practice squad to provide depth.McCaffrey left the game early in the fourth quarter after that second score, which cut Tampa Bay's lead to 21-14 and gave the Panthers some life. He limped to the sideline and never returned."Christian is a special player," Rhule said. "Even more so. he's a special person, and I know how badly he wants to be out there for his team. After the game he was upset that he wasn't able to be out there to help us at the very end."In two games this season McCaffrey has run for 156 yards and four touchdowns and caught seven passes for 67 yards.The loss of McCaffrey is a huge blow for the Panthers' offense.He was the team's best offensive playmaker in 2019, becoming only the third player in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. The Panthers rewarded the fourth-year running back with a four-year, $64 million contract making him the highest-paid running back in the league.Rhule said Davis is a "starting tailback in the National Football League and was ready to play."He got out there yesterday and made some great catches, was physical," Rhule said. "He was ready when his number was called and he'll play well in Christian's absence."Rhule said the offense won't change with Davis in the starting lineup."He made the most of his opportunities on Sunday," Rhule said.The Panthers face the Chargers next Sunday in San Diego.