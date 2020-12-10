North Carolina astronaut Christina Koch named to NASA moon-landing program

Koch is one of 18 astronauts - half of them women - who will train for the NASA program that is aiming for a moon landing by 2024. She and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir performed the world's first all-female spacewalk last year will now train together for the lunar landing missions.
Koch is a graduate of NC State University and North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.
The trip would mark the first time humans would land on the moon since 1972 and would be the third Artemis mission.
Koch set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with a total of 328 days in space.
"It's time to explore. Come along," Koch Tweeted as part of the Artemis NASA announcement.
Koch grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and now lives in Houston, according to her NASA biography.