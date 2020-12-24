feel good

'Cookie ninjas' caught on camera leaving holiday treats on neighbor's porch

LINCOLN, California -- Two kids in Lincoln are calling themselves the Cookie Ninjas after they were caught on Ring surveillance camera sneaking onto neighbors' porches to drop off holiday goodies.

The suspicious duo says they were dressed in disguise.

"I sort of just wear a hat, sunglasses," 10-year-old Imriel Ely said. "You don't want them to see you, technically."

Imriel delivers treats with his 7-year-old brother Damon.

"I wear a hat and sunglasses," Damon Ely said.

Despite the cover-up, they were caught red-handed leaving goodies for their friend Lucas.

"It's not every day you see pirates coming up to your door and giving you cookies," Lucas said.

The porch pirate pandemic is well known to the Ninjas

"Porch pirates take people's gifts and they open them for themselves," Damon said.

So, he and his brother have decided to take matters into their own hands.

"One of us hops out and we ring the doorbell and place the cookies and then we run back to the car as fast as we can," Imriel said.

Imriel says he understands why they can't see their friends in person.

"Because of COVID-19. Some people don't even know they have COVID-19 and they spread it to their friends and then their friends spread it to their friends and then their friends spread it," he said.

So they're showing love in a different way, dropping off the desserts made by Momma Ninja herself.

"We figured this way we can still show our friends that we love them and care about them without sharing our germs," Justine Ely said.

And their neighbors definitely aren't complaining about the sweet gifts.

"I absolutely loved it and I know they love doing it," neighbor Sarah Uhrich said.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniasocial distancingholidaycookieschristmasu.s. & worldpandemicgood newsfeel good
FEEL GOOD
Griswold house brings 'Christmas Vacation' to life in South Jersey
'Dear Santa': Letters to North Pole reveal toll pandemic is taking on kids
PA college student helping tutor kids of frontline workers
Sanford veteran builds 600 wooden toys for kids in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 year later, young boy still shaken by carbon monoxide crisis
Memo prompts confusion over legality of to-go cocktails in NC
Attorney says he's suing Raleigh HOA over Christmas cross debacle
At least 1 dead in crash on I-40 near airport
Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
Initial COVID-19 vaccine data in NC reveals racial disparities
LATEST: NC reaches new record COVID-19 hospitalizations
Show More
Man accused of 'ambushing' Hoke County deputy arrested
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
FORECAST: Severe weather possible on Christmas Eve
Fayetteville food bank gives meals to 500 families before Christmas
WCPSS teacher brings cheer to students by dressing as Elf on the Shelf
More TOP STORIES News