45-foot Christmas tree goes up in downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's starting to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Durham.

A 45-foot Norway Spruce is now standing tall at CCB Plaza.

The luscious tree arrived Monday from Sugar Mountain Nursery in Newland, North Carolina.

The tree will also be decked out in 4,000 lights provided by Downtown Durham Inc.



However, the city will not be holding an official tree lighting ceremony this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
