45-foot Christmas tree goes up in downtown Durham

A 45-foot Norway Spruce is now standing tall at CCB Plaza.
The luscious tree arrived Monday from Sugar Mountain Nursery in Newland, North Carolina.
The tree will also be decked out in 4,000 lights provided by Downtown Durham Inc.
Our Urban Forestry team has been busy this morning! 🤩— CityofDurhamNC (@CityofDurhamNC) November 15, 2021
This year’s 🎄 tree is from Sugar Mountain Nursery in Newland, NC.
It’s a Norway Spruce & the lights will be provided by @DowntownDurham! pic.twitter.com/hdb1tig32G
However, the city will not be holding an official tree lighting ceremony this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.