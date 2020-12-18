Christmas forecast: Early models show rain, small chance of a snowflake for Santa's journey

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- I want to start by saying we are a week out and this forecast WILL change.It's looking warmer and humid on Christmas Eve with rain, and maybe a thunderstorm. The rain moves through during the evening and ends by Christmas morning. As it pulls out of here, the system may squeeze out a snowflake, but most places will not see snow.Now, how did I come to this conclusion? Let's look at a few things. We begin with the models.The European model is showing the chance for rain, and snow in the mountains on Christmas Eve. You may get excited and think "That snow is headed our way!". Don't do it. When we see cold air chasing rain, it almost always leads to disappointment. We'll look at what makes a big snow setup in a moment. When we look at models, we look for trends. If we look at the European model from the day before, it's not aggressive with the rain.It's not showing the reds and yellows, but it is showing rain. And seeing rain, this far out, on two different model runs is a trend. A trend that shows rain on Christmas Eve. Let's look at the American Model (GFS).This model is also showing rain for us, and significant snow in the mountains. Again, don't get excited, just know when all the models are showing rain, that's a trend too. That's why we've added rain in for Christmas Eve. Now about that snow... Here's what it takes for us to get a heavy snowfall around here.We need to have cold air in place BEFORE the moisture gets here. In this case, it's a high-pressure system, right out of Canada, pumping in the cold air. Second, we need a Low working up the coast, and tapping into all that moist air. It then pulls all the moisture into the cold air over us and, BANG, the snow guns are on. Christmas Eve will be the opposite of that scenario.We will have warm air in place (instead of cold) with highs in the 60s by Thursday. And the Low will be North instead of South. When that type of boundary runs into the mountains, it will take a bunch of that moisture out of the air. As the air is forced up the mountains it cools and condenses. It will cause clouds and rain. And, if it's cold enough, snow. Then, as the air sinks down the other side of the mountains it will warm and dry out.That air will move across us on Christmas night. There could be just enough moisture left in it, with falling temps, a snowflake or two may fly, but it will be a novelty and not a measurable snow. That's what it looks like for now, and we will be watching it for next week.And I know, even after telling you all this, there are a few folks out there saying "so you're telling me there's a chance..."