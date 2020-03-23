Man dies from injuries after stabbing in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A 58-year-old man has died after he was stabbed multiple times in Raleigh near Capital Boulevard on Saturday night.Officials said they received a report of a stabbing on the 2700 block of Capital Boulevard at 8:15 p.m., Raleigh officers arrived at the scene to find Christopher Cotton suffering from multiple stab wounds.Police said Cotton was rushed to WakeMed where he later died from his injuries.Officials did not announce if they have a suspect in custody at this time. An investigation is underway at this time.Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.