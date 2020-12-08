Society

Chuck Yeager, groundbreaking test pilot who first broke sound barrier, dies at 97

By ABC7.com staff
Chuck Yeager, the groundbreaking test pilot with "the right stuff" who first broke the sound barrier, has died at age 97.

His death was announced on Yeager's Twitter page by his wife Victoria Yeager.

"It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," she wrote. "An incredible life well lived, America's greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever."



Yeager was a flying ace in the Air Force - at the time a division of the U.S. Army - during World War II and later set records that included becoming the first to break the sound barrier, in 1947 over the Mojave Desert.

Much of his test work also contributed to the development of the nation's space program and he was featured in "The Right Stuff," the book and 1983 film about the first astronauts.

