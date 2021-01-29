Arts & Entertainment

Actress Cicely Tyson dies at 96, manager says

NEW YORK -- Cicely Tyson, Emmy and Tony-winning actor noted for 'Sounder,' 'Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,' dies at 96, according to her manager.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

