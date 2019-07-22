Multi-state cigarette trafficking, money laundering ring busted in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Monday, the United States Attorney's Office announced the arrested of several people involved in a cigarette trafficking and money laundering operation.Officials said it was one of the largest multi-state crime organizations on the east coast and was based in Cumberland County.Homeland Security Investigations, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Robeson County Sheriff's Office and the Johnston County Sheriff's Office took part in "Operation Southern Lights."Officials are expected to release further details on the investigation during a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m.