Multi-state cigarette trafficking, money laundering ring busted in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Monday, the United States Attorney's Office announced the arrested of several people involved in a cigarette trafficking and money laundering operation.

Officials said it was one of the largest multi-state crime organizations on the east coast and was based in Cumberland County.

Homeland Security Investigations, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Robeson County Sheriff's Office and the Johnston County Sheriff's Office took part in "Operation Southern Lights."

Officials are expected to release further details on the investigation during a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countycrimecumberland county newsmoney laundering
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to turn your used, high-end clothing and accessories into cash
30-year-old man killed in motorcycle-involved crash in Durham
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
School threatens to place kids in foster care over unpaid lunch money
Mom says IN water park told her to stop breastfeeding in public
'Freak accident' kills Raleigh man at Oak Island beach
Officer rides mechanical bull as he responds to noise complaint
Show More
Man charged in I-40 crash that injured Raleigh police officer
2 North Carolina 'history on a stick' signs found
Woman dies in motorcycle-involved crash in Fayetteville
Cooler temperatures are coming
Owner of Durham produce stand seeking arrest of man who robbed him
More TOP STORIES News