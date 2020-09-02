The Magic of Storytelling: Cinderella

A wicked stepmother and awful stepsisters try to keep Cinderella too busy to have much fun, and they especially try to keep her from attending a royal ball! With the help of her animal friends and some magic, she may just live happily ever after!On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.